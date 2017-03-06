MoDOT to close eastbound I-44 entrance ramp at Shrewsbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-MoDOT is closing a busy entrance ramp to Interstate 44 Monday. It's the ramp from Shrewsbury Avenue to eastbound I-44.

It will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The closure starts at 9 a.m. after the morning rush. The alternate route is on Arsenal.

Crews will start preliminary work to renovate the I-44 bridge over the train tracks at the St. Louis City Limits.

Later this month, one lane each way on I-44 will be closed in that area.

