ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Tucker is a handsome 18-month-old Blue Heeler and he's available at the Metro East Humane Society! He came to MEHS from the local animal control.

Tucker is very friendly with people and loves giving kisses. He doesn't have any reaction to being around cats, but he's selective about other dogs.

If you are interested in learning more about Tucker, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

The MEHS is also hosting a Cosmic Bingo fundraiser event on March 11 in Collinsville. It's $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Contact the MEHS for more information.