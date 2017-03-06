Song of the Day – Beauty and the Beast Advanced Screening

‘Be Our Guest, Be Our Guest’… Disney’s Beauty And The Beast is coming to theaters nationwide on March 17th but we have a family four pack of passes to a magical 3D advance screening happening Tuesday, March 14th at Marcus Wehrenberg Chesterfield Galaxy 14!

Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST opens in theatres nationwide on March 17th!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, March 6th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!