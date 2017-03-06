× St. Louis City to conduct tornado drill at 11 a.m.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – There will be a test of the emergency communications network on Monday at 11 a.m. The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management will not be sounding sirens during the drill.

If you hear the siren during the test, please send the location where you heard the siren (approximate is fine) to OWS@stlouis-mo.gov.

St. Louis police say that the outdoor warning system is not designed for indoor use. But the sirens and voice can be heard in many structures. They suggest a weather radio for indoor warnings.

