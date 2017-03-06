The Second Annual Honeysuckle ‘Hackathon’ to take place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- The Second Annual Bush Honeysuckle 'Hackathon' is rapidly approaching. Taking place March 6th-10th, hundreds of volunteers across the region will be removing the invasive bush and spreading public awareness about the issue.

The organization says the removal of these bushes will aid in benefiting both wildlife and humans by restoring native plant biodiversity.

Bill Ruppert, from Missouri Invasive Plant Task Enforce and Pete Laufersweiler, Holterculturist for the City of Kirkwood are here to tell us more about the event and why the 'Hackathon' is so imperative.

For more information on how you can get involved,click http://www.kirkwoodmo.org/content/City-Departments/2587/hackathon.aspx