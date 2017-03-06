Watch live: Mood of April the giraffe improves as wait for birth continues

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A New York zoo’s pregnant giraffe has its own website, a GoFundMe page, an apparel line and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star is named April and is expected to give birth any time now in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo’s giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosure last week. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world check on April’s condition.

The birth of April’s fourth calf was still pending Thursday, when the live video was getting more than 115,000 views.

The park has been posting regular updates to their Facebook page:

Monday morning update:

“April is in a much better mood today; but we completely understand her swings! She is a big girl and getting bigger. Last week, compared to this week, provides even further belly development and drop. Though the morning is cold, they may get yard time in today – if conditions are safe – otherwise tomorrow will bring warm temps and hours outdoors!

Vet report is all positive and happy with progression.” https://www.facebook.com/AnimalAdventurePark/photos/a.248725055230381.37912.246833958752824/922441611192052/?type=3

Sunday evening update:

“What many are calling an omen of the impending birth; the face and neck of a young giraffe appeared in the bedding this afternoon. Pretty neat if you ask us! April was reportedly on edge this afternoon during veterinary examination. This evening, keeper report suggests a bit more calm now.

There is a significant amount of belly movement and tail raising. Appetite is notably strong also.

All around, we are all happy with her progress and continued condition. Of course, we are also ready for the next phase in this journey – but truly enjoying the moment. Thank you for your continued support!” https://www.facebook.com/AnimalAdventurePark/photos/a.248725055230381.37912.246833958752824/922104431225770/?type=3

Sunday morning update:

“All Is Well! We did experience some glitches last night, both on the video feed and the facebook page, but we believe those have been resolved. Our apologies on the cam being down for some time and the Evening Update that was drafted, but did not post.

We encourage our followers not to email us when the feed goes offline – trust us – we know – we are watching too! The mailbox must now be purged due to volume – loosing many educational emails from schools – that we do try to respond to!