Weather service: At least 2 tornadoes hit Missouri

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) _ The National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes have touched down in Missouri.

Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Ryan Jewell says the first tornado was reported around 7:20 p.m. Monday near Platte City, about 20 miles north of Kansas City.

Jewell says radar indications showed the twister continued northeast into Clinton County, toward the town of Lathrop, before it began to dissipate.

A short time later, another tornado touched down east of Kansas City in Jackson County, just south of Interstate 70. Jewell says te tornado hit near Grain Valley and moved east toward Oak Grove.

Local media outlets report several homes have been damaged in Oak Grove. The fire chief told KMBC-TV about 10 to 15 people suffered minor injuries.

The Kansas City Star reports storms damaged several planes at the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, Kansas.