Win tickets EVERY DAY this week to see Daryl Hall, John Oates, and Tears For Fears!

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 6th! FOX 2 is giving away tickets before they go on sale Friday! Win a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week.

The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Tickets and VIP packages for the St. Louis, MO show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday March 7 at 10am (local time) through Thursday, March 9 at 10pm (local time).

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Daryl Hall and John Oates, are the number-one selling duo in music history.

