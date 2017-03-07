Police arrest wanted man at Collinsville hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) - There was heavy police presence at the America's Best Value Inn in Collinsville Tuesday morning. The SWAT Team and several officers were stationed in front of hotel rooms with guns drawn.

Two people came out of two rooms. One of them surrendered to police. A robot was sent into the room to investigate.

Collinsville Police tweet, "CPD in cooperation with ILEAS took a wanted felon into custody this morning at America's Best Inn. No one injured. No shots fired. All safe."

It appears the scene is clear:

ILEAS teams are closing down their operation. Another win for the good guys. Great job and thank you. pic.twitter.com/ayh8iLU4c6 — Collinsville Police (@CollinsvillePD) March 7, 2017

The hotel is located in the 500 block of Ramada Boulevard.