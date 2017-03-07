Alzheimer caregivers face growing challenge in caring for loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) - There is no question caring for a family member is difficult, especially if that family member is coping with an illness. A new study shows more than a third of caregivers taking care of loved ones battling Alzheimer's Disease report their own health has gotten worse due to their daily responsibilities. It is a tough demanding job that can be exhausting mentally, physically and emotionally. The Alzheimer's Association St. Louis Chapter has resources available and a helpline that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The number to call is (800) 272-3900.

You are encouraged to use it.