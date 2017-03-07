Alzheimer’s Association reveals number of diagnosis could triple by 2050

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – There is a reported 5.5 million Americans with an Alzheimer’s dementia diagnosis in 2017, but according to new research, that number is expected to triple by 2050.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and currently, there is no way to cure, prevent or slow the progression of symptoms. In addition, the stress on caregivers for patients with Alzheimer’s increases the likelihood of developing anxiety and depression.

Director of Medical and Research at the Alzheimer’s Association Adrienne Holden joins us to discuss the latest facts and figures on Alzheimer’s in the United States.

For more information, visit www.alz.org/FACTS or call 800-272-3900.