American Red Cross offers free fire alarm installation

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Properly working smoke detectors installed in homes is an important addition; just one working smoke alarm reduces the chance of death and injury in a fire by one half. Some, however, are unable to afford smoke detectors or are unable to install the alarm systems in their home on their own.

The American Red Cross will be offering free installations of smoke alarms for those who cannot afford them or install the alarms themselves. In order to request your free installation, contact the Red Cross Smoke Alarm Hotline at 314-516-2797.

Chris Harmon from the American Red Cross and St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby join us for more information on the Red Cross’ free smoke alarms.

For more information, contact the Red Cross at 314-516-2767.