American Red Cross offers to install smoke detectors free of charge

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It’s time to spring forward this weekend changing clocks and batteries in smoke alarms, and the Red Cross is willing to spring for the cost of your smoke detector.

“Having a working smoke alarm increases your survival 50 percent,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the Eastern Missouri Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is willing to cover 100 percent of the cost to deliver and install a free smoke alarm in homes for those in need.

This is the fifth time the Eastern Missouri Red Cross is partnering with the St. Louis City firefighters and fire departments in the bi-state region to deliver and install detectors in homes.

This weekend Red Cross volunteers and firefighters will canvas the city to help families and individuals put together a disaster plan.

“Not just fires but like a tornado we recently had in Perryville, like last night in St. Charles,” said Harmon. “We go over all hazards approach to disaster preparedness too.”

The Red Cross is asking those in need of smoke alarms to call their hotline number and leave your information. They’ll then set up an appointment to come install them in your home.

“Since we started this, we have documented seven lives saved,” said Harmon. “We had one fire where five family members remembered going over their disaster plans with a fireman from St. Louis City. And they remembered that they needed to go outside and meet in a certain area.”

The Red Cross is part of the 'All Ready' campaign with area disaster experts in the bi-state region. They’re working to encourage everyone to put together a disaster kit with supplies in a bag, make a plan in case of an evacuation, and be informed in case of an emergency.