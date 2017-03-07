Antonio French concedes in mayoral primary election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – One of the candidate’s running for Mayor of St. Louis is Antonio French. He’s been one of the more vocal voice calling for change in how the city does business and why the city need to invest more into its citizens.

French grew up on the city’s Northside in O’Fallon Park. As an adult, he moved back to the neighborhood to do grassroots work on changing lives and improving his neighborhood.

He’s been called one of the best political bloggers in the city. In 2014 he rose to national notoriety during the protest over the shooting of Michael Brown. Detailing the protest and aiding agencies looking to solve the underlying problems in North St. Louis County.

In 2009 he was elected to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen representing the 21st Ward.

Fox 2’s Jeff Bernthal is covering his campaign tonight in the mayoral primary.