Authorities say Granite City man died after plant incident

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say the worker who died after an incident in the rail yard of a steel plant near St. Louis was a Granite City man.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Timothy Dagon died Sunday afternoon at Saint Louis University Hospital. The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2lYMNHA ) the office didn’t immediately release a cause of death.

The Granite City Police Department said the death of the plant employee at the facility owned by U.S. Steel appeared to be an accident, but hasn’t provided details. The Illinois office of the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating Dagon’s death.