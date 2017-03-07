Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend marks the start of St. Louis’ St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, starting with a weekend of hockey. The St. Louis Blues are back on home ice for back- to- back games Friday and Saturday, with a St. Patty’s theme.

At the games this weekend, the featured food items will be Irish themed such as a corned beef carvery with Irish soda bread, grilled Reubens, Sheppard’s pie, a corned beef and cabbage place and a variety of Irish beers.

The St. Louis Blues will also sell special St. Patrick’s Day merchandise such as hats, jerseys and t-shirts. Also, if you buy a St. Patty’s day themed ticket for Saturday’s game, you will be able to participate in the Blues scarf giveaway.

Executive Chef at Scottrade Center Jeffrey Seaborn joins us for more information about the great offers for “hockey weekend” March 10 and 11.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Blues

Scottrade Center

Firday, March 10 and Saturday March 11

7 p.m. both days