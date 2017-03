Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A tractor trailer carrying corrosive materials overturned late last night in north St. Louis. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hall Street at Carrie Avenue.

Firefighters say the driver of a car cut off the tractor trailer, causing the truck driver to lose control. The car did not stop.

The tractor trailer overturned.