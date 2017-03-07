Kirkwood Parks and Rec seeking volunteers for annual ‘Honeysuckle Hackathon’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to participate in their second annual Honeysuckle Sweet for Healthy Habitat. The “Honeysuckle Hackathon” takes place at Kirkwood Park, where volunteers work to eradicate the invasive planet species, bush honeysuckle.

Honeysuckle originated in Asia and here in the U.S, there are no competitors to keep it under control. Therefore, it spreads quickly; degrading woodlands and stream banks and competes against native plants for water and shade. Birds, pollinating insects and other wildlife depend on the native plant species for food and shelter.

Kyle Christanell and Pete Laufersweiler from Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department joins us for more on “Honeysuckle Hackathon.”

For more information, visit www.kirkwoodmo.org/hackathon, www.biodiversecitystl.org or call 314-984-5993.

‘Honeysuckle Hackathon’

Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department

March 6 to March 10

2-hour shifts, 7 a.m to 6 p.m.