ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Lewis Reed is the President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Reed has been in city politics for over 20 years as an alderman for the 6th Ward and as President.

Reed was the boards first African-American to hold the office and ran on a platform to renovate the Scottrade Center, reduce crime in the city, bringing more businesses to St. Louis and stabilizing neighborhoods.

Our Ayesha Khan is covering his mayoral primary watch party.