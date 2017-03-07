Major Case Squad investigating Ferguson double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting Ferguson authorities in solving a recent double homicide.

The murder occurred March 6 at the intersection of Georgia and Estelle avenues around 7 p.m. According to police, the neighborhood is normally safe and quiet; the intersection serves as school bus stop.

Witnesses reported hearing 30 to 40 gunshots.

The victims were driving in separate vehicles and were approached by a person or persons at the intersection.

The suspect or suspects escaped on foot or in another vehicle.

The Major Case Squad identified the victims as 18-year-old Vito Dodson of St. Louis and 25-year-old Joshua Monroe of Hazelwood.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.