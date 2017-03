× Margie’s Money Saver: Celebrate National Pancake Day at IHOP

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)- It’s National Pancake Day and you can get some free hotcakes and help a great cause! Today at IHOP restaurants, you can get a free short stack from now until 7 p.m.

Guests are asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Every stack helps children battling critical illnesses.

To learn more visit: http://www.ihop.com/national-pancake-day