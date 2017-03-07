× McDonald’s ‘Ticketfest’ returns for Cardinals, Cubs series at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- It’s an extra value deal that you can’t beat!

The Cardinals and McDonald’s have teamed up to bring back Ticketfest! It’s a special discount ticket promotion for fans to experience one of the best rivalries in all of sports.

Beginning March 8th, fans can purchase specially priced tickets for $11 or $16 to watch the Redbirds vs. Chicago Cubs game at Busch Stadium, April 4-5th. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m.

The tickets, that will be available while supplies last, are limited to six per customer.

To learn more or purchase tickets visit: Cardinals.com/mcdonalds