Missouri conducts statewide tornado drill test Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – As part of National Severe Weather Awareness Week, the state of Missouri conducted a statewide Tornado Drill Tuesday. Warning sirens sounded as part of the 10:00am exercise.

Families, schools, and businesses were asked to take part in the drill by acting like it was real severe weather threat. It was billed as an opportunity to plan and prepare for how they will react in response to actual severe weather.

Missouri’s Stormaware.mo.gov website includes detailed videos showing how to take shelter in specific types of buildings, including houses with and without basements, mobile homes, schools, and important information about tornado sirens and weather alert radios.

