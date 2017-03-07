× Ranken College campus goes on lockdown for a, ‘Potential life threatening emergency’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Ranken Technical College says that their St. Louis campus was on lockdown for a, “Potential life threatening emergency.” The campus is located in the 4400 block of Finney in St. Louis.

Police tell FOX 2 that a 19-year-old was shot in the chest on a motorcycle in the 4400 block of Page Avenue near the campus. The shooting victim has been taken to the hospital. He is conscious and breathing. The lockdown has been lifted.

Students were being held in classrooms. One student tells FOX 2 that, “Apparently, shots were fired outside the gates of campus.”

Ranken sent this message about the situation on Facebook to FOX 2, “Ranken Technical College went into lockdown today due to an incident that took place near Ranken’s St. Louis campus. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and the lockdown was a precaution to ensure the security of our campus. No students or employees were involved in the incident, and we anticipate lifting the lockdown shortly.”

FOX 2 web producer Danielle Scruggs is on the scene. She says that police and fire crews are at the campus. It appears that people are getting out of their vehicles to go to class, or a job fair on campus, but are being turned away. Scruggs says the situation outside the campus gates appears calm.

The lockdown has been lifted:

Emergency on campus has expired. It is safe to exit from lockdown. — Ranken (@ranken) March 7, 2017

Ranken sent these two messages initial messages on social media:

Potential life threatening emergency on St. Louis campus. Stay in lockdown until advised. — Ranken (@ranken) March 7, 2017