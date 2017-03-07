Retired FBI profiler speaks at Lindenwood University speaker series

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FBI profiler Candice DeLong has been compared to Clarice Starling from The Silence of the Lambs, a young female FBI profiler attempting to use her skill set to find a wanted serial killer. DeLong, a female FBI agent, has worked on many notable cases such as the Chicago Tylenol murders and the Unabomber case.

March 7 and March 8, DeLong will partake in a Speaker Series at Lindenwood University about her life as a FBI profiler, the cases she worked on and her book, “Special Agent: My Life on the Front Lines as a Woman in the FBI.” The speaker series with DeLong is free, open to the public and no registration is required.

Retired FBI profiler and book author Candice DeLong joins us for more on her upcoming speaker series and her life working for the FBI.

Candice DeLong, Retired FBI Profiler and Author

Tonight, 7 p.m. at Spellmann Center

Anheuser-Busch Leadership Room

Lindenwood University

Tomorrow Night

7 p.m. Lindenwood Theater

Lindenwood-Belleville