STL Moms – Prevent children’s exposure to marijuana poisoning

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Marijuana is now legal in more than half the states around the United States and, this means children are more likely to get exposed to the drug. The most common exposure is poisoning through edible marijuana in children and teenagers.

Some lengths medical distributors have taken to crack down on the exposure to children is creating stronger child-proof packaging and encouraging parents to have conversations with older children about the dangers of the drug.

Pediatric doctor Dr. Kathleen Berchelmann from Mercy Children’s joins us for more information on how parents can prevent children from marijuana poisoning.

For more information, visit healthychildren.org or www.stlmoms.com.