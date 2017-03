Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED BUD, IL (KTVI) - Thieves steal an ATM from a business in Red Bud, Illinois.

Surveillance video from the Select Fuel on State Route 3 show the suspects breaking into the store just before 5 am Sunday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department says the men took off in a white Chevy or GMC van.

If you have any information on this theft, please call the sheriff's department.