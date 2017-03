Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Tishaura Jones is making her second run for a St. Louis city wide office as mayor. Currently she is the city’s Treasurer, which she was elected to in January 2013. She was the first woman elected to that office.

Ms. Jones was also Missouri State Representative in Jefferson City from 2008-2012, were she rose to the position of Assistant Minority Floor Leader. A first for an African-American and a first for a woman.

Fox 2’s Katherine Hessel is covering her watch party.