Voters head to polls for St. Louis city’s primary

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It's Primary Election Day in St. Louis city. Voters will choose party candidates to run in the April 4th general election.

Seven democrats are running for mayor along with three republicans, libertarian and green party candidates.

Voters will also elect a city comptroller, an aldermen in odd numbered wards and decide on Proposition S, which would charge a fee to pay-day loan companies in the city to combat predatory lending.

The polls open at 6 a.m.

