Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe’s wait for birth continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April continues to grow and her mood continues to improve, according to Animal Adventure Park’s Facebook page. They say that, “April had a very active night that did keep us glued to the cam screen! She settled in around 5:00 and got a few good naps in. Not much else to report on physical or behavioral change.”

A YouTube stream of the giraffe is being watched by millions of people. They are waiting for the birth of her fourth calf. The baby giraffe’s father, Oliver, is also in view of the camera.

The zoo has been streaming a view of the giraffe’s pen since February. The video went viral on the 22nd when someone labeled it, “sexually explicit.” The stream was briefly banned before public outcry had it reinstated. The viral “Giraffe Watch” continues into the 2nd week.

Some are starting to do their own parodies of the pregnant giraffe that has captured the world’s attention. One pregnant North Carolina woman put on a giraffe mask and strutted like April in front of a camera in her bedroom. That Facebook video has now been seen by millions of people.

Animal Adventure Park said April was not impressed with her vets visit Monday afternoon.

“The visit was ended early by a toe-tapping April, whose fancy footwork ended with a small front kick. April was simply “stating” she was done with her exam and reminding everyone this is her space. All are well; keepers, giraffes, and the vet!” according to the post on the Facebook page.

The zoo reports that their inbox was flooded with concerns of April stealing Oliver’s hay. The shared feeder is a shared feeder, and it is neither of the giraffe’s main food source.