Wentzville area suffers damage from storm

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI)-A fast moving line of severe storms moved through our area overnight. The worst damage appears to be in the Wentzville area.

Two people suffered minor injuries when the storms hit a mobile home park.

The Wentzville Mobile Manor is just off of West Main Street. Two mobile homes overturned in the strong winds just after midnight. There were downed limbs and roof damage to other mobile homes.

The storm also caused a gas leak in the area, prompting police to evacuate some residents.