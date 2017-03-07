Wentzville cleans up after tornado touches down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI) - Recovery efforts are underway in Wentzville after a tornado touched down overnight. The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado rolled through Wentzville just before midnight.

Officials say campers, tractor trailers and roofs were damaged and glass was shattered. There were also two injuries and a gas leak at the Mobile Manor Mobile home park along with overturned trailers. Wentzville Police and Fire and St. Charles County emergency crews responded to calls all night.

The Chic Lumber Company and a nearby church were also damaged. The clean up is now underway.

"These trailers sustained some substantial damage. This one on my left flipped one or two times. It is shaping up to be an active spring severe weather season. We had two big events and issued more tornado warnings this year than all of last year," said Jim Sieveking with the National Weather Service.

Ameren crews are out making repairs to power lines and poles in the area. Now families and business owners are processing and checking the damage as they work to get their lives back on track.