Abstinence based sex-ed program shows deep divide in Parkway School District parents

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – A sex education program being offered to thousands of students in the St. Louis area stirring up plenty of controversy.

There are over 100 people at the meeting Wednesday night, during the public comment period that showed the deep division about the Thrive program being taught in schools.

The room was packed and tensions were high. At the root of the discord, an abstinence based Best Choice sex-ed program offered by Thrive, a Christian prolife organization.

Some parents at the meeting do not like the idea of a faith based program being taught in public schools. Opponents say the Thrive program may use correct medical facts but it also uses psychological shaming.

One parent said her 13-year-old`s Thrive material gives the impression that if you have sex before marriage you are unclean and it will lessen your ability to bond with your future spouse.

Proponents of Thrive say it is the state law that schools teach a sex-ed curriculum with abstinence and the program is based on medical facts.

The Parkway School District says they used Thrive as a supplement to their sex-ed program by bringing in speakers from the organization.

They say they have put all Thrive speakers on hold while they look further into the curriculum.

Meanwhile, other districts around the area are using this program.