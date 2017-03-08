× ‘Dark money’ concerns over new nonprofit advocating for Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A new nonprofit started by Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign treasurer plans to advocate for the governor and his agenda, raising some concerns because it can accept unlimited contributions and won’t be required to disclose who is making contributions.

The Kansas City Star reports Austin Chambers, who is now Greitens’ senior adviser, founded the nonprofit, called A New Missouri Inc.

Greitens’ campaigned on ethics reform and ridding government of special-interests and corrupt career politicians. But he has refused to disclose who contributed millions to his campaign, who paid for his inauguration and who is paying for his travel around the state.

State Rep. Gina Mitten, a St. Louis Democrat, says Greitens’ ethics promises are hollow if he continues to “conduct business in the shadows.”

Information from: The Kansas City Star