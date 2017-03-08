Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THURSDAY…March 9, 2017

The picture below tells the story…Breezy and warm on Thursday…into the 70’s…clouds on the increase in the afternoon…then a Spring Alberta Clipper will race our way…with a fast round of rain and a few non-severe storms Thursday evening…as that system swings by…it drags an Arctic cold front over the Bi-state region…and we start a cold down…yes a cold down…upper 30’s Thursday night…colder weather takes control on Friday…as a large arctic bubble of high pressure takes over…quiet Friday and into Friday evening…the high Friday 49 degrees and down to 30 degrees Friday night. Under cutting that dome of cold will be a southern impulse of moisture…a cold rain, wet snow and some sleet kick into gear…light is the key word here…the high Saturday 35 degrees!!! Looking like 1 maybe 2 inches of wet snow on the grass…slushy on the roads…but consider ground temps will be warm and the snow rate will be light…but it is a shock to the system…The other huge feature will be a HARD FREEZE late Saturday night as temps fall well into the 20’s…especially if we get a layer of snow… this is a major concern for the flowering trees. Partly sunny and chilly to cold on Sunday…then a little more rain and snow Monday…opening the door to even colder weather Tuesday and Wednesday…hello winter!