Woman struck, killed near WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry; use alternate route

NORTH COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed Wednesday morning in north St. Louis County. The accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. near westbound I-270 near Old Halls Ferry Road.

According to a tweet from MoDOT, the highway is closed and motorists should use an alternate route.

Drivers can exit at Highway 367 or Riverview Boulevard. The highway could be closed for up to four hours.

Missouri Highway Patrol officials say the woman attempted to cross the highway above New Halls Ferry Road. She may have been struck by two cars.

This is a developing story.

FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.