Lyda Krewson wins Democratic primary for St. Louis mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ St. Louis Alderwoman Lyda Krewson could be on the verge of becoming the city's first female mayor after winning the Democratic primary election Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Krewson won 32 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating city Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who received 30 percent. Five other candidates, including Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and two other aldermen, were far behind.

St. Louis is overwhelmingly Democratic, and Krewson will be a strong favorite in the pril 4 general election against Republican nominee Andrew Jones, who defeated two other candidates. Libertarian Robb Cunningham and Green Party candidate Johnathan McFarland also are on the April ballot.

Four-term incumbent Democrat Francis Slay chose not to run, creating a vacancy in the city's top job for the first time since 2001.