Man shot while riding motorcycle near Ranken Technical College

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Ranken Technical College was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday after a gunshot victim sought help at the St. Louis campus located in the 4400 block of Finney.

The 19-year-old told police he was on his motorcycle traveling east on Page at Taylor when a black Chevrolet Impala passed him. The man says a passenger in the back seat leaned out of the window and fired several shots.

At that point, the suspect vehicle fled east on Page Avenue.

The victim, who has not been named, stopped at the college to seek help. A security officer called police and the victim was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Officials say he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Ranken sent this message about the situation on Facebook to FOX 2:

“Ranken Technical College went into lockdown today due to an incident that took place near Ranken’s St. Louis campus. The safety of our students is our highest priority, and the lockdown was a precaution to ensure the security of our campus. No students or employees were involved in the incident, and we anticipate lifting the lockdown shortly.”

FOX 2 Web Producer Danielle Scruggs was on the scene when people were exiting their vehicles to go to class, or a job fair on campus. The situation outside the campus gates appeared calm.

This is an ongoing investigation.

