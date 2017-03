× Margie’s Money Saver: $14 Baseball Tees at Jane.com

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Baseball season is about to swing into full gear! Are you ready ladies?

Check out these baseball tees in three different styles at Jane.com.

You’ll be sure to hit a home-run with savings. The tees drop from nearly $28 to $14. They come in five different colors.

Shipping adds $3.99 for the first item and $1.99 for each additional item.

To learn more visit: Jane.com/deals