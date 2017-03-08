× Microsoft moving from Creve Coeur to Cortex campus

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – American tech giant Microsoft is ‘booting up’ in St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Greitens and Mayor Francis Slay joined officials from Cortex and Wexford Science & Technology in announcing Microsoft would be part of a new, 180,000 square-foot office and lab development being built on the Cortex Innovation Community campus in Central West End.

Hank Webber, chairman of the board of directors for the Cortex Innovation District, said Microsoft will move its offices–and 150 new jobs–from Creve Coeur to the city. Cortex will serve as Microsoft’s regional headquarters.

“Microsoft’s choice to join us is a remarkable vote of confidence and validation for Cortex, the City of St. Louis, and the state of Missouri,” Webber said.

According to a report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the complex itself cost $100 million to build, with $9.5 million coming from tax increment financing (TIF money).

Microsoft, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1975, is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.