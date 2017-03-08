× Missouri beats Auburn 86-83 at SEC, extends coach’s tenure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Kevin Puryear hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, and Missouri rallied to beat Auburn 86-83 in overtime Wednesday night at the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep coach Kim Anderson working at least one game longe.

The 14th-seeded Tigers (8-23) snapped a six-game skid by rallying from 10 points down in the final five minutes of regulation, including hitting back-to-back 3s within the final 17 seconds to force overtime. They came away with their first win since Feb. 11 to advance to Thursday and a game against sixth-seeded Mississippi.

T.J. Dunans hit only one free throw for Auburn with 1:36 left, then missed a layup with 29 seconds left with the game tied at 83. Missouri took a timeout with 15.3 seconds left to set up the final shot, and Puryear knocked down the shot before running to mid-court to celebrate.

Auburn (18-14) missed its final four shots of overtime.