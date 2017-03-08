× Missouri House votes against minimum wage hike

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri House members have voted down a proposal to raise the state minimum wage.

House members on Wednesday voted 100-45 against a Democratic amendment to gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $11 an hour in 2020.

The current minimum wage is $7.70 an hour.

St. Louis Democratic Rep. Tracy McCreery tried to add the proposal to a Republican bill that will undo a recent state Supreme Court decision allowing St. Louis to raise its minimum wage above the state’s.

But lawmakers shot McCreery’s amendment down. Republicans argue increasing the statewide minimum wage would lead employers to lay people off and cause businesses to leave the state.

Democrats said the current minimum wage is too low for many fulltime workers to support themselves and their families.