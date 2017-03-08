O’FALLON, IL (KTVI) – Authorities in O’Fallon, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen approximately six weeks ago.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said Kimberly Klaver has been missing January 26, 2017. She may still be in the area or have traveled to the St. Louis area.

A spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department said officers took the report on January 27. Police do not suspect foul play

Klaver is described as a Caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5’2” tall and weighing 145 pounds.

This is not the first time Klaver has disappeared, police said. She was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile to the O’Fallon Police Department on October 9, 2016. She was found at a St. Louis hospital in early November.

Anyone with information on Klaver’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 (ext. 0).