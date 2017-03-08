ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Relocating after a divorce is fairly simple if you don’t have children. It can cause all kinds of issues if you do have kids. So, it’s not taken lightly by the court system. Attorney Jonathan says that judges are very strict in their rulings if a relocation takes a child away from one parent.

What does Missouri law state a parent needs to do?

“Parents seeking relocation must provide written notice, by certified mail, at least sixty days in advance of the proposed relocation, and that this notice must contain the proposed new address, the proposed moving date, the new phone number, the reasons for the proposed relocation, and any proposed changes to the Parenting Plan,” said Marks.

Lets say the parent gives proper notice, what happens next?

“The other parent has 30 days to file a motion and affidavit objecting to the relocation. the relocating parent has to file a response in support of the relocation, a court date is set and, after a hearing, the court will decide whether the proposed relocation was made in good faith and is in the best interest of the child,” said Marks.

A recent Missouri case showed that parents must comply with the relocation statute.

