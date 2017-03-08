× State police identify woman struck by car on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified a woman struck and killed Wednesday morning while trying to cross Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The accident took place at 5:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-270 at New Halls Ferry Road.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Shantay Phillips was crossing the interstate when she was struck by a 2015 Chevy Malibu. The driver of the Malibu swerved to the right and came to a stop in the right shoulder and partially blocking lane 3. A second vehicle, a 2006 Chevy HHR, also struck the pedestrian and stopped in lane 1.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Phillips dead just minutes later.

Neither driver was injured in the accident.