Two former Texas school administrators among dead in Biloxi crash

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) _The names of the four killed in the collision between a freight train and a charter bus carrying Texas tourists were not immediately released, but a Texas school district spokesman confirmed that two former administrators with the district were killed in the crash Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Christina Courson said Ken and Peggy Hoffman were retired from the Lockhart school district south of Austin.

Ken Hoffman worked for the district for decades and had served as an assistant superintendent. His wife was an elementary school principal. Courson said the couple had a daughter and three grandchildren who now teach in the district.

More than three dozen people were injured in the collision in Biloxi, Mississippi.