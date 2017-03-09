× 1st woman brigadier general in Illinois guard is retiring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The first woman to be promoted to brigadier general in the Illinois National Guard is retiring.

Alicia Tate-Nadeau (tayt-na-DOH’) made history in 2015 when she became the guard’s first woman promoted to brigadier general.

The Delavan native is retiring after 32 years in the military.

Tate-Nadeau joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She says the school’s dean of women encouraged her.

She served in a variety of military positions around the world.

She was feted at a Camp Lincoln ceremony last week. She says her most difficult task came early in the Iraq War when she served as National Guard public affairs officer. She says it was a “privilege to serve” the families and military members who served.