2 charged in Missouri interstate crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Two women are facing kidnapping charges following a crash along Interstate 70 that injured three children in Missouri.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 31-year-old Demetres Washington and 22-year-old Nia Boldridge were each indicted on three kidnapping counts Wednesday. The felony is punishable of 10 years to life in prison.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three children were in the Pontiac Grand Prix that Washington was driving when the car crashed into another vehicle Tuesday.

Heavily redacted court documents say Washington and Boldridge took off with the kidnapping victims in the car and were followed by another vehicle. Both women and the children were injured.

The report says the three children share the surname of Dianna Mays, the woman driving behind Washington and involved in the accident.

