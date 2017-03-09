Expert demonstrates ‘Do it yourself’ gardening techniques

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Spring is fast approaching, which means it is time to start getting gardens ready for the upcoming warm seasons.

This weekend, March 9 to 12, is the 40th Anniversary Builder’s Home and Garden Show. The show will feature various gardening demonstrations and techniques, flowers, home layouts and organizations and presentations for “Do it yourself” in-home gardening using basic home supplies. Some supplies used are left-over containers, egg cartons and used Keurig K-cups.

Melinda Myers, a horticulturist featured at this weekend’s Home and Garden Show, joins us for more on the event and getting in the mood for gardening.

For more information, visit www.STLHomeShow.com.

40th Anniversary Builders Home and Garden Show

America’s Center

March 9 to 12

Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.