× Anderson Era Ends at Mizzou, Tigers Fall to Ole Miss 86-74

The Kim Anderson coaching era is over at Mizzou after the Tigers lost to Ole Miss 86-74 on Thursday night at the SEC post season tournament in Nashville, TN. After Wednesday night’s stunning overtime upset of Auburn, Missouri’s magic ran out against the Rebels. Terence Phillips, Kevin Puryear and Jordan Barnett scored 15 points each, but it wasn’t enough as Ole Miss cruised to their 20th win of the season.

Missouri announced earlier this week that coach Kim Anderson would be resigning after the season ends and it is now over with an 8-24 overall record. Anderson coached Mizzou, his alma mater, for the past three seasons.